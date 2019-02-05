ED response sought in lobbyist Deepak Talwar case

The (ED) was on Tuesday asked by the for a response on a plea by challenging his detention here by agencies after he was deported to from the UAE last week.

A bench of Justices and issued notice to the ED and directed it to file a response to the petition by February 11. The court listed the matter for further hearing on February 12.

Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Talwar, submitted that he was abducted from and handed over to Indian authorities and there was no extradition treaty with the UAE.

ED sought time to respond to the plea.

Talwar, who is in ED custody, was deported from on January 30 and was arrested by the agency after landing here.

Talwar has been accused by the ED of acting as a middleman in negotiations to favour foreign private airlines in the matter of seat-sharing on Air India's profitable routes.

ED wants to question Talwar to get the names of officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, of Ltd and Air India, who favoured foreign airlines, including Qatar Airways, and

He has been charged with criminal conspiracy, forgery and under various other sections of the FCRA for allegedly diverting Rs 90.72 crore worth of foreign funds meant for ambulances and other articles received by his NGO from Europe's leading company.

His role in some aviation deals during the previous Congress-led (UPA) regime is under the scanner as well.

Talwar was booked by the ED and the (CBI) in criminal cases of corruption while the charged him with tax evasion.

