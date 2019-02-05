Mamta calls SC verdict moral victory

West Bengal Minister on Tuesday welcomed the verdict in a CBI plea against and described the order to the CBI not to arrest him a "moral victory".

The apex court directed Kumar to appear before the (CBI) in connection with the Saradha cheat fund case at a "mutual place" and asked the agency not to take any coercive action against the officer,

"It is our moral victory. We said we have full respect for the judiciary and institutions," Banerjee told the media from the dais of her sit-in protest here.

"This order was passed earlier also that they can talk mutually in a mutual place. We are grateful for the verdict.

" never said he would not cooperate. He gave five letters to the CBI asking the officials to meet him at a mutual place but they went to his house to arrest him in a secret operation.

"Today the court said no arrest... We welcome the verdict. It will strengthen the morale of the officials," Banerjee said.

Asked if her sit-in protest will continue after the court verdict, Banerjee said she would take a decision after talking to other opposition leaders.

"I don't go alone. We are not alone. I will consult the main opposition leaders of all the parties who extended their support to us," the supremo said.

"I am grateful to the people of the country. I am grateful to all my forces including the state and central forces. We respect each other. We have no quarrel but this is creating divisions between the state and central forces. This is not fair.

"Our case is very strong. We never said we will not co-operate. The even questioned my office staff by going to his residence as he is a 72-year-old person," she said.

Noting that the central and the state governments have their own jurisdiction, the Minister claimed that the CBI action without informing the was a violation of the Constitution and the federal structure.

"Both the state and central governments are elected governments and both have their own jurisdiction.

"If you see that the central agencies are coming to arrest the state officials vindictively without any prior notice to the state government, don't you think it will violate the constitutional obligation as law and order is a state subject?" She questioned.

Banerjee said the CBI cannot enter any house and arrest whoever they want to.

"In no one is the 'Bigg Boss' of the country except the people and the Constitution," she declared to cheers from her supporters.

"Why is the CBI calling people and arresting them? You cannot fight them after the arrest for four months as you are not allowed to go to any other court except the CBI court. So where will people get justice?"

