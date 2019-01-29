JUST IN
UAE accuses Qatar of banning its products, files WTO complaint

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has filed a complaint against Qatar at the World Trade Organization saying Doha has imposed a ban on Emirati products, UAE state news agency WAM said on Tuesday.

"The UAE's action comes after the Qatari ministry of economy banned the sale of consumer goods manufactured in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt," WAM reported.

The report did not state when the complaint was filed.

First Published: Tue, January 29 2019.

