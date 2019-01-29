UAE accuses Qatar of banning its products, files WTO complaint

(Reuters) - The has filed a complaint against at the saying has imposed a ban on Emirati products, UAE state agency said on Tuesday.

"The UAE's action comes after the Qatari ministry of economy banned the sale of consumer goods manufactured in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt," reported.

The report did not state when the complaint was filed.

(Reporting by Tuqa Khalid; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

