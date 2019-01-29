UAE accuses Qatar of banning its products, files WTO complaint

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has filed a complaint against Qatar at the World Trade Organization saying Doha has imposed a ban on Emirati products, UAE state news agency WAM said on Tuesday.
"The UAE's action comes after the Qatari ministry of economy banned the sale of consumer goods manufactured in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt," WAM reported.
The report did not state when the complaint was filed.
(Reporting by Tuqa Khalid; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU