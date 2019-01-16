Ed Sheeran quits smoking weed

Ed has quit marijuana he prefers to be "alert".

The singer, who wrote the song "Sweet Mary Jane" about his love of the drug in 2015, said that he has given up his sessions as he found that the psychoactive substance clouded his creativity, reports dailymail.co.uk.

added: "I've stopped weed. I found myself just sitting at home watching films. I only ever create (when I'm) sober. I like to be alert. I find most ideas happen when you have a cup of tea. For me, anyway."

He went on to explain that he has also decided to ditch alcohol until his live concerts are over.

"We don't have booze in the venue until after the gig. I love embracing chaos, but only when the job is done. I worked really hard to get into this position - and I'm going to continue working hard to maintain that position and grow," he said.

