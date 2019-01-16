Being stagnant is not in our DNA: Designer Gautam Gupta

Gupta says being stagnant is not in his DNA as he believes in improvising on things he is doing.

"As designers, we want to do new things and also improvise on the things we are doing. Sometimes it might work commercially and sometimes it won't, but being stagnant is not in our DNA.

"Our research was going very deep in textiles and with blending of yarns we got some unique looks in textiles. We always had a great repertoire in embroideries, so we realise that we need to do more and create something new. So we start by keeping a separate identity to position both 'asha gautam' and 'GG' differently," Gupta told IANS in an email interview about his brands.

The has come up with a new luxury prêt and fusion wear label from the house of asha and GG.

Talking about the expansion, Gupta said: "The former is more of a heritage brand, whereas this (GG) being a more stylish one, this enabled us to do a lot of new things. The brand 'asha gautam' has a different brand ethos and being a 20 year old label, people had an image of the same so we started GG as it has a different story and played with textiles and textures in a diverse way."

The new label focuses on using Indian textiles which are handwoven with diverse arts to give it more contemporary feel as well as give lot of options to play with. The played with lot of 3D embroidery to give that edgy look.

Structured jackets with dhotis and palazzo drape saris, kaftans, kurtas with skirts and shararas, capes and crop tops with different styles of lowers are some of the silhouettes that are going to be part of the range.

