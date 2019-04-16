Polling to Tripura East LS seat deferred

JUST IN
Business Standard

IANS  |  Agartala 

Polling to Tripura East parliamentary constituency, slated for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 18, has been deferred, it was announced late on Tuesday.

Polling will now take place in the seat on April 23, in the third phase of the polls, an official said.

Elections to the northeastern state's other Lok Sabha seat - Tripura West - was held in the first phase on polling on April 11.

First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 22:32 IST

