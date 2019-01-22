Egyptian, Russian FMs discuss, bilateral regional issues

Egyptian and his Russian counterpart Sergei have discussed bilateral and regional issues in a phone call.

Shoukry and on Monday discussed means to reach a political resolution to the deadlock in in a way that safeguards the unity and sovereignty of the Syrian state, Egypt's said in a statement, repprted.

The two ministers also agreed to continue support for a comprehensive and fair solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the two-state solution, which is a main pillar to achieving peace and security in the region.

Shoukry and also discussed bilateral ties and cooperation in all fields between the two countries in the upcoming period.

