Egyptian, Russian FMs discuss, bilateral regional issues

-
ALSO READ
Moscow ready to maintain strategic stability with US: Lavrov
Japan must recognise all disputed islands as Russian: Lavrov
Russia ready to work with US to 'save' INF arms treaty: Lavrov
Swaraj meets Russian FM Lavrov in Moscow
New US sanctions against Russia manifestation of unfair competition: Lavrov
-
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov have discussed bilateral and regional issues in a phone call.
Shoukry and Lavrov on Monday discussed means to reach a political resolution to the deadlock in Syria in a way that safeguards the unity and sovereignty of the Syrian state, Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, Xinhua repprted.
The two ministers also agreed to continue support for a comprehensive and fair solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the two-state solution, which is a main pillar to achieving peace and security in the region.
Shoukry and Lavrov also discussed bilateral ties and cooperation in all fields between the two countries in the upcoming period.
--IANS
pgh/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU