Egyptian, Russian FMs discuss, bilateral regional issues

IANS  |  Cairo 

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov have discussed bilateral and regional issues in a phone call.

Shoukry and Lavrov on Monday discussed means to reach a political resolution to the deadlock in Syria in a way that safeguards the unity and sovereignty of the Syrian state, Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, Xinhua repprted.

The two ministers also agreed to continue support for a comprehensive and fair solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the two-state solution, which is a main pillar to achieving peace and security in the region.

Shoukry and Lavrov also discussed bilateral ties and cooperation in all fields between the two countries in the upcoming period.

First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 07:36 IST

