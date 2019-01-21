India, Mauritius discuss strengthening bilateral ties

India and Mauritius on Monday discussed strengthening their bilateral relationship when External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on visiting Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth here.
"Exchanged views on a range of issues including strengthening bilateral cooperation," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted after the meeting.
People of Indian origin comprise around 68 per cent of Mauritius' total population of over 1.26 million.
Most of them are descendants of about half a million Indian indentured labourers taken to the Indian Ocean island nation between 1834 and the early decades of the 20th century.
India is Mauritius' largest trading partner and has been the largest exporter of goods and services to that country.
Jugnauth arrived in New Delhi on Sunday on a week-long visit to India during the course of which he will be the chief guest at this year's Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) here starting on Tuesday.
