Election Commission gears up for counting in Jharkhand as parties claim victory

The is gearing up for counting on Thursday in 14 seats of as all political parties in the state have claimed victory in the polls.

"The counting will begin on Thursday morning at 8 a.m. at 14 counting centres of the state for the 14 seats. Separate counting halls as per Assembly constituencies falling in the respective seats have been set up at counting centres," L. Khiyante, Chief Election Officer (CEO), told reporters.

He said: "The strongrooms will be opened in presence of the observers and candidates' agents and videography will also be done. The results may be delayed by four to five hours as VVPAT counting will be done as per the commission's direction".

Voting took place in last four phases in The election was peaceful and no untoward incident was reported.

The BJP had won 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats seats in 2014.

The fate of three former Chief Ministers - Shibu Soren, and and two central ministers - Jayant Sinha and Sudarsan Bhagat - will be decided on Thursday.

The BJP has claimed victory in all 14 seats. The party has fought on 13 seats and its ally, All (AJSU) has fought on one seat.

"BJP will win all 14 seats in the state," claimed

of the Opposition and has termed the exit polls as "TV serials who have their own shops to run".

He claimed the JMM would win all seats on which it fought. The party contested four seats in alliance with the and other parties.

The which fought on seven Lok Sabha seats is confident that the opposition would sweep the Lok Sabha polls.

"Exit polls have given our alliance six to eight seats but we will win more than 12 seats," told IANS.

