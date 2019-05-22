JUST IN
Jabra starts shipping 'Elite 85h' headphones

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Denmark-based Jabra, a subsidiary of GN Netcom that makes in-ear and on-ear audio wearables, on Wednesday started shipping its "Elite 85h" headphones.

Priced at Rs 28,999, the headset will be available for purchase on Amazon.in, Croma and Jabra authorised re-sellers in India from Saturday, the company said in a statement.

The headphones come with SmartSound Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology that automatically adapts to the surroundings and one-click access to the voice assistants -- Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri or Google Assistant.

"The 'Elite 85h' is a revolutionary headset that will change the way we experience sound and cope with noise in the future," said Amitesh Punhani, Country Marketing Manager, India and Saarc.

The headphones come with a battery back-up of 36-41 hours and a total of eight mics and 40 mm custom-engineered speakers.

Jabra's "Elite 85h" headphones will be available in black, titanium black, gold beige and navy colour variants.

