Jabra starts shipping 'Elite 85h' headphones

Denmark-based Jabra, a subsidiary of GN Netcom that makes in-ear and on-ear audio wearables, on Wednesday started shipping its "Elite 85h" headphones.
Priced at Rs 28,999, the headset will be available for purchase on Amazon.in, Croma and Jabra authorised re-sellers in India from Saturday, the company said in a statement.
The headphones come with SmartSound Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology that automatically adapts to the surroundings and one-click access to the voice assistants -- Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri or Google Assistant.
"The 'Elite 85h' is a revolutionary headset that will change the way we experience sound and cope with noise in the future," said Amitesh Punhani, Country Marketing Manager, India and Saarc.
The headphones come with a battery back-up of 36-41 hours and a total of eight mics and 40 mm custom-engineered speakers.
Jabra's "Elite 85h" headphones will be available in black, titanium black, gold beige and navy colour variants.
--IANS
rp/mag/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU