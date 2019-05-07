Emirates serves dates to Indians flying to Dubai during Ramadan

Gulf on Tuesday said it will serve one million dates at 'iftar' and 'suhoor' on board and on ground to passengers travelling from to during the month-long

"Passengers travelling to from during this period can enjoy our specially prepared meals on board and on the ground in to mark the auspicious fasting," said in a statement here.

The holy month of began in on early Tuesday with pre-dawn meals (suhoor) and a day-long which is broken at sunset with a sip of water and dates for a feast (iftar) in the company of family and friends.

Passengers breaking fast on board will be offered boxes with a nutritional meal. Each box consists of couscous salad and grilled chicken or moudardara and roasted chicken, sandwiches, spinach fatayer or tomato and onion fatayer, assorted sweets, dates, laban and water.

"Over 150,000 boxes will be served during the holy month, ensuring passengers are well catered for in addition to the on board. The iftar box menus will be refreshed mid-Ramadan," said the

The special meals will be offered to fliers across cabin classes on flights that coincide with iftar times and those catering to Umrah groups travelling to and in during the Ramadan.

Dates and water will also be offered at the boarding gates of select flights.

To mark the end of Ramadan, fliers will be served sweets for Eid from June 4-6 on select flights.

--IANS

fb/mr

