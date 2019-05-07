'Fani': Adanis, ICICI Bank commit Rs 35 cr to Odisha

To bolster Odisha's efforts in rebuilding and restoration post-cyclone Fani, Ports and ICICI have donated a total of Rs 35 crore to the (CMRF).

While the Group has committed Rs 25 crore, ICICI has donated Rs 10 crore to support the people affected by the extermely severe cyclonic storm that made landfall in the state last week.

Besides, ICICI has announced a slew of measures to help its customers in the affected parts of the state. The bank will waive off penalties for late payment of EMI in May on - home, car and personal - for its customers affected by the cyclone, a said.

Also, there will be no penalty for late payment of credit card dues as well as no cheque bouncing charges for the bank's customers this month, it added.

Speaking to reporters, Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said: "We are deeply pained by the devastation caused by Cyclone Fani in Odisha. The stands united with the and the people of Odisha during this hour of despair."

"For immediate relief, we commit to contribute Rs 25 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," he said.

(DPCL), a 100 per of Adani Ports, has set up a port in Odisha's district.

