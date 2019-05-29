Eoin Morgan signed as icon player for Euro T20 Slam

-
England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has signed up as one of the icon players for the Euro T20 Slam that is going to be played in Ireland, Scotland and The Netherlands from August 30 to September 22.
Morgan who is looking to take England to ultimate glory in the ICC World Cup will join former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, Australia's Shane Watson, former Kiwi skipper Brendon McCullum and Afghanistan's T20 sensation Rashid Khan as icon players.
The marquee players who were announced earlier are South African T20 team's vice-captain J.P. Duminy and his country mate Imran Tahir, Chris Lynn from Australia, Babar Azam from Pakistan and Luke Ronchi from New Zealand. The remaining icon and marquee player will be announced in the coming days.
Speaking on Morgan's appointment, promoter of the league Gurmeet Singh said: "Morgan is one of the greats of white ball cricket today. We are ecstatic that he is now a part of our family. His Irish connection will surely add a boost for the Irish fans to come and support him as well as the franchise that he plays for. We are hopeful of him having a great World Cup for the English side before he turns up to raise the bar of our three-week long tournament in August and September."
Morgan who has spent the initial years of his career in Ireland, was exhilarated to join the league and said: "I'm very excited to be playing in the inaugural Euro T20 Slam. The tournament has attracted some of the best players in the world which is great for the profile of the game in Ireland, Scotland and The Netherlands. The tournament will be great for the development of the sport across the continent."
--IANS
bbh
