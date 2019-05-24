England captain Morgan to have X-ray in pre-World Cup scare

England Morgan will undergo "a precautionary X-ray" after injuring his left index finger in training, the England and Wales Board announced on Friday.

Morgan was practising with his teammates at the Bowl in ahead of Saturday's unofficial warm-up against when he took a blow during catching drills.

" Morgan took a knock to his left index finger fielding this morning. He is going to hospital after practice for a precautionary X-ray," said a brief statement from the ECB.

Morgan, 32, was one of 14 players preparing at Hampshire's ground, with absent on personal business.

England have climbed to the top of the one-day international rankings under the leadership of Morgan, who is also a key member of their powerful batting line-up.

The host nation play the opening match of against on May 30.

