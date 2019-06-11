Equity indices turn flat after opening in green

The key Indian equity indices traded on a flat note on Tuesday after opening in the positive territory.

At 9.33 a.m., the BSE Sensex traded at 39,790.50, higher by just 5.98 points or 0.02 per cent from the previous close of 39,784.52.

It had opened over 100 points higher at 39,900.45 points and has so far touched an intra-day high of 39,926.82 and a low of 39,778.15 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 11,914.40, lower by 8.30 points or 0.07 per cent from the previous close of 11,922.70 points.

It had opened at 11,959.85 points.

--IANS

rrb/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)