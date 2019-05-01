Eric Schmidt set to leave Alphabet's board in June

-
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt will leave Alphabet's board in June after being a member of the company's board for over 18 years.
Schmidt, who has been a key to Google's success, served as the company's Chief Executive Officer from July 2001 to April 2011, and its Executive Chairman from April 2011 until January 2018.
"After over 18 years on the Board, Eric Schmidt is not seeking re-election at the expiration of his current term on June 19, 2019," Alphabet said on Tuesday.
Announcing the move in a tweet on Tuesday, Schmidt thanked Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin and other colleagues in the Alphabet Board of Directors.
"Onward for me as Technical Advisor to coach Alphabet and Google businesses/tech," Schmidt added.
"Eric has made an extraordinary contribution to Google and Alphabet as CEO, Chairman, and Board member. We are extremely grateful for his guidance and leadership over many years," John Hennessy, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Alphabet, said in a statement.
Schmidt's departure comes as Google struggles with internal turmoil over its involvement with US military contracts, potential business in China, and reported cover-ups of sexual misconduct, The Verge reported.
Alphabet on Tuesday also named Robin L. Washington to its Board of Directors.
"Robin's incredible business and leadership experience will be hugely valuable to our Board and company in the years ahead," Hennessy said.
