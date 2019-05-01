Eric Schmidt set to leave Alphabet's board in June

Former will leave Alphabet's board in June after being a member of the company's board for over 18 years.

Schmidt, who has been a key to Google's success, served as the company's from July 2001 to April 2011, and its Executive from April 2011 until January 2018.

"After over 18 years on the Board, is not seeking re-election at the expiration of his current term on June 19, 2019," said on Tuesday.

Announcing the move in a tweet on Tuesday, thanked founders and and other colleagues in the Board of Directors.

"Onward for me as Technical Advisor to coach and businesses/tech," Schmidt added.

"Eric has made an extraordinary contribution to Google and Alphabet as CEO, Chairman, We are extremely grateful for his guidance and leadership over many years," John Hennessy, of the Board of Directors, Alphabet, said in a statement.

Schmidt's departure comes as Google struggles with internal turmoil over its involvement with US military contracts, potential business in China, and reported cover-ups of sexual misconduct, The Verge reported.

Alphabet on Tuesday also named to its Board of Directors.

"Robin's incredible business and leadership experience will be hugely valuable to our Board and company in the years ahead," Hennessy said.

