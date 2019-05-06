EU to probe Spotify's rivalry claims against Apple

The (EU) has decided to investigate Swedish Spotify's allegations accusing of unfairly hindering its rivals and favouring Music through its policies.

The exact situation on the subject remains unclear as of now since both the companies have declined to comment on the report, Engadget reported on Sunday.

Earlier in March, announced via a post that has filed a complaint against with the saying that the company has fallen prey to the iPhone-maker's discriminatory practices on its

Rejecting Spotify's assertions, Apple argued that was really driven by "financial motivations" and wanted to benefit from the App Store's infrastructure without contributing to it, the report said.

According to the guidelines, developers have to provide a 30 per cent cut of their subscription revenue in the first year and 15 per cent in the second.

That leaves providers either charging extra for App Store-based subscriptions (as Spotify does now) or eating a large portion of their costs, the report added.

The iPhone-maker also rejected notions that it was giving a privilege to on a level, going so far as to say it was talking to Spotify about AirPlay and Siri integrations.

However, there is no certainty that an investigation would eventually lead to Spotify's victory.

Spotify's victory could make Apple reduce or eliminate its cut of subscriptions, or ensure that its devices can work as closely with third-party as they do with Apple's own, the report noted.

While Spotify has a total of 217 million monthly active users worldwide, only has 50 million users from around the globe.

