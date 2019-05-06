Union Minister Jayant Sinha casts vote in Jharkhand

-
ALSO READ
Civil Aviation Ministry "strictly" following instructions of IAF: Jayant Sinha
NDA govt turned 'politics of destruction into politics of
Jharkhand: Jayant Sinha lauds school students for making drone
I have blessings of father Yashwant Sinha: Jayant
Centre working on the revival of Air India: Jayant Sinha
-
Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jayant Sinha, on Monday cast his vote in Jharkhand in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polling.
Sinha, a sitting MP from Hazaribagh, arrived at a polling booth and cast his vote. He is contesting against Congress' Gopal Sahu and Communist Party of India's Bhubneshwar Prasad Mehta from the constituency.
Son of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha, Jayant Sinha defeated three-time Congress MLA Saurabh Narain Singh from Hazaribagh by a huge margin of about 1.59 lakh votes in the 2014 general elections.
Voting, which began at 7 a.m., is underway in four parliamentary constituencies in Jharkhand -- Kodarma, Ranchi, Khunti and Hazaribagh.
Out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state, eight are reserved for general category candidates, five for Scheduled Tribe (ST) and one for Scheduled Caste (SC).
--IANS
rak/mag/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU