Union Minister Jayant Sinha casts vote in Jharkhand

of Civil Aviation, Jayant Sinha, on Monday cast his vote in in the fifth phase of polling.

Sinha, a sitting from Hazaribagh, arrived at a polling booth and cast his vote. He is contesting against Congress' and Communist Party of India's Bhubneshwar from the constituency.

Son of senior Yashwant Sinha, defeated three-time MLA Saurabh Narain Singh from Hazaribagh by a huge margin of about 1.59 lakh votes in the 2014 elections.

Voting, which began at 7 a.m., is underway in four parliamentary constituencies in -- Kodarma, Ranchi, Khunti and Hazaribagh.

Out of the 14 seats in the state, eight are reserved for category candidates, five for Scheduled Tribe (ST) and one for Scheduled Caste (SC).

