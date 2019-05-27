The Party outperformed the ruling and opposition in Britain in the elections, the first local results have showed.

The Party won almost half the votes in the key Leave-voting seat on Sunday, nearly twice as many as the second-ranking Labor, reported.

The final count for the North East showed that the Party won two of the three seats in the region.

The results are still very preliminary as vote counting is still underway.

Brexit Party, led by who was of the UKIP, is competing with other British parties for the 73 seats in the

The vote to elect the new 751-member EU assembly was held in each of the current 28 EU member states between May 23 and May 26, with 427 million eligible voters across the continent.

