The newly-formed Party, which wants a clean break from the EU, has doubled its lead over other British parties in an opinion poll out Sunday on the elections.

The Opinium survey in The Observer newspaper put the Party of eurosceptic figurehead on 34 percent, doubling its lead over the main opposition to 13 points in a fortnight -- and on course to get more votes than Britain's two main parties put together.

Labour, on 21 percent, has dropped seven points while the anti- are in third place on 12 percent, up five points, on the corresponding poll from two weeks ago.

Theresa May's governing Conservatives are in fourth place on 11 percent.

Had Britain left the as planned on March 29, it would not be taking part in the elections, which will be held in the UK on May 23.

In the 2016 referendum on Britain's EU membership, 52 percent voted to leave while 48 percent voted to remain.

Adam Drummond, at Opinium, said Remain voters were scattered among several parties.

"While 63 percent of Leavers say they will vote for the in the European elections, the most popular party among Remainers (Labour) only has 31 percent, versus 22 percent for the and 14 percent for the Greens," he said.

Brexit voters have deserted the Conservatives to such an extent that they now have a higher share of Remainers (12 percent) backing them than of Leavers (11 percent), he added.

In voting intentions for the next -- which must be held by May 2022 -- left-wing Labour is on 28 percent, the centre-right Conservatives on 22 percent, the on 21 percent and the centrist on 11 percent.

Opinium Research conducted an of 2,004 British adults between Wednesday and Friday. The results were weighted.

A poll, which appears in newspaper, puts Labour on 27 percent, the on 20 percent and the Conservatives on 19 percent.

The poll of 2,034 adults conducted on Thursday was commissioned by Brexit Express, a group run by the Brexit Party's biggest donor.

May has pledged to step down once a Brexit divorce deal has been agreed upon by parliament.

said of those bidding to replace May: "If the Conservative leadership contenders are not careful, there will be no party for them to lead.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)