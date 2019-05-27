Modi says people want Gujarat-like development in Bengal

Indicating that is eyeing to conquer West Bengal, Narendra said on Sunday that the people in the eastern state are wishing for a Gujarat-like development.

recalled that ever since the 2014 elections, the story of Gujarat's development initiatives had reached all corners of the country even before he reached various places for campaigning.

"I watched a social media interview of an elderly woman in where she kept on repeating Modi- But when asked who she will vote for, she said she will vote for the communists.

"When she was asked why, since she wanted like development, she said this is Bengal, we can't say all this publicly, you never know what happens to you," Modi said during his first speech in after the 2019 landslide victory in the Lok Sabha battle.

The BJP, dramatically, improved its Lok Sabha tally in the state from two seats in the 2014 elections to 18 seats this time from the total 42 seats.

Modi, who arrived here along with BJP Amit Shah, was speaking at a thanks-giving public function near the old in Ahmedabad's Khanpur area.

While concluding his speech, he asked the people to raise the slogan "Bharat mata ki jai" and asked them to be louder, saying, "I and Amitbhai have to work there, our voice has to reach Bengal."

Similarly, the also asked people to raise the slogan.

"Arey bhai, you sound too low after such a huge victory! Raise the slogans loud enough so that it echoes in "

The Assembly elections in are scheduled in 2021.

--IANS

desai/vin

