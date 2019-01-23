EVM with VVPAT is fine: Nitish Kumar

JUST IN
IANS  |  Patna 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday supported VVPAT-fitted EVMs for the coming Lok Sabha polls.

"My stand is very clear on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). I don't agree with people who question it. It is perfectly fine. And when there will be VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) machines at every polling booth, there will be no problem at all," he told the media.

"I don't agree with the things that are being said about EVMs. EVMs have strengthened people's right to vote."

The Janata Dal-United leader said that elections earlier would see both bogus voting and physical capture of voting stations.

"This will not be possible now with EVMs and VVPAT machines at polling booths."

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 15:06 IST

