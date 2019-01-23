Modi to address party workers in Goa by video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address party workers from North Goa Lok Sabha constituency via video conference on January 27, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state President Vinay Tendulkar told reporters on Wednesday.
We have been informed about this by the Prime Minister's Office, he said, adding that the BJP was already preparing for the upcoming general election.
"The party machinery is ready for Lok Sabha elections," Tendulkar said.
On Sunday, Modi had interacted with party workers from the South Goa Assembly constituency, during which he promised a "judicial solution" to restart mining in the coastal state which has been banned by the Supreme Court since February 2018.
