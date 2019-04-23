EVMs replaced at South Goa poll booth after complaint

All EVMs at a polling station in Assembly constituency in South have been replaced after reports of malfunctioning, Chief Electoral Officer said on Tuesday.

"Entire set of EVMs has been replaced for Assembly constituency 34 (Cuncolim), polling station number 31, as per report from the South Goa," said.

Earlier in the day, convenor Elvis Gomes had complained about the malfunctioning electronic voting machines (EVMs) at polling station number 31.

of Opposition also expressed concern about malfunctioning EVMs.

"There are similar problems in polling stations in other constituencies in Betul (village)," Kavlekar told reporters, adding that the would be taking up the matter before the

