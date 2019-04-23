Peaceful, low key voting in Anantnag (10 a.m.)

Voting picked up gradually on Tuesday in rural and hilly areas of the seat in while it remained very low in urban centres.

A total of 4.2 per cent voter turnout was recorded in till 10 a.m.

Queues of voters were seen in Shangus, Kokernag, Dooru and Pahalgam where voters came out in good numbers to exercise their democratic right.

But the voters were very few in towns like and where people came out in only ones and twos.

Security forces used tear smoke to disperse stone-pelters who tried to dissuade voters from reaching some polling stations.

"Except for a few stray incidents of stone pelting by miscreants, the election process has remained peaceful during the first three hours in the constituency," an said.

"The real challenge in this militancy affected constituency is to ensure that the poll process passes off peacefully."

The security forces were present in large numbers to ensure a violence free election.

Polling began at 7 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m.

Security forces have been deployed along roads and hillside areas overlooking the polling stations to prevent militants from disrupting the poll process.

Mobile and have been suspended for the day.

Very few people were seen at the 714 polling stations set up for 523,566 voters in six polling segments of Bijbehara, Pahalgam, Shangus, Anantnag, Kokernag and Dooru.

Authorities have set up 26 polling stations outside the for Kashmiri Pandit migrant voters.

Of these, 21 are in Jammu, four in and one in district.

Former Chief Minister of PDP, state Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Justice (Retired) Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference, Sofi Yusuf of the and Chowdhury of the People's Conference are in the fray in Anantnag.

