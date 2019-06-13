Ex-BJP MP passes away, donates body to hospital

-
Veteran journalist and former BJP MP Rajnath Singh Surya died here on Thursday after a brief illness. He was 81
Singh had expressed a desire to donate his body to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) and the body was later handed over to the KGMU authorities by his family members.
A staunch RSS leader, Rajnath Singh Surya was a wellknown journalist and columnist in the world of Hindi journalism.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached the Gomti Nagar residence of the the departed journalist and paid his tributes. The Chief Minister said that Rajnath Singh Surya always took up issues related to the common man and was known for his sincerity and dedication to journalism.
Several media organisations have expressed grief over the demise of the veteran journalist.
--IANS
amita/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
