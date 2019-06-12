Rajnath Singh named deputy leader in Lok Sabha

The (BJP) on Wednesday constituted the parliamentary party committee appointing as the as the in the

The party has appointed as as his deputy in the Rajya Sabha. has been made the government chief whip, according to an official release.

(MoS) for Parliamentary Affairs will be the party's in the Lok Sabha, and for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan in the Rajya Sabha.

All these leaders will be part of the 50-member parliamentary party committee. Balasubramanyam Kamarsu will continue as the

has been appointed in-charge of parliamentary party office.

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Arjun Munda, Narendra Singh Tomar, Smriti Irani and senior party will be special invitees from the

Union Ministers J.P. Nadda, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan, Prakash Javadekar and senior will be special invitees in the committee representing the Rajya Sabha.

The party has appointed 18 whips in the Lok Sabha, including three women MPs and six in the Rajya Sabha.

--IANS

bns/rtp/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)