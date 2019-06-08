Practicing Yoga is new India's mantra: Javadekar

-
While listing the benefits of Yoga, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said practicing Yoga "has become the mantra of new India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".
"The practice and propagation of Yoga has led to a healthy life, healthy living, wellness and prevention of diseases," he said in a statement.
"Yoga is one of India's gifts to the world and has become the mantra of new India under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Yoga has been universally acknowledged by the United Nations and is now practiced globally around 200 countries on June 21 every year."
Acknowledging the positive role media played in disseminating the outreach of Yoga in India and abroad, Javadekar said the I&B Ministry has instituted the first Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman (AYDMS) in 2019 to mark the contribution of media in spreading the message of Yoga.
AYDMS will be conferred to print and electronic media houses. The contribution of the media in popularising Yoga would be assessed by six juries.
A total of 33 awards, under three categories, will be conferred. The award will comprise a special medal, plaque and trophy and a citation.
The duration of the coverage for AYDMS would be from June 10 to June 25.
--IANS
