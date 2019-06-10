SC to hear plea against journalist's arrest

A plea was moved by Jageesha Arora, wife of in the on Monday challenging her husband's arrest by the for publishing an "objectionable" tweet against

was allegedly picked up by the from on Saturday. Though, his formal arrest was shown from

Reportedly, the took the action suo motu in this case.

Kanojia's wife has now moved the apex court challenging the action of the and sought issuance of Habeas Corpus.

The petition claims some people in civil dress picked up Kanojia and allegedly did not produce any warrant of arrest. The petitioner alleged that the Uttar Pradesh Police did not seek transit remand from any court, but went ahead with the formal arrest in

Nithya Ramakrishnan mentioned the matter before a bench of Justices and on behalf of and sought urgent hearing terming the arrest "illegal and unconstitutional".

The top court has agreed to hear the plea on Tuesday.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had registered an FIR on June 7 at station in under various provisions of the IPC and the Act.

Kanojia made satirical comments on Adityanath purely based on the alleged claim of a woman that she was in regular touch with the via

--IANS

ss/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)