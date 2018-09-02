Saudi-led coalition admits wrongdoing in Saada attack

Saudi-led coalition involved in a war Saturday admitted the wrongdoing in an airstrike that targeted Yemeni city Saada, pledging to hold those responsible accountable, Al Arabiya reported.

The coalition accepted the findings of the Joint Incidents Assessment Team (JIAT) on the attack that took place on August 9 in Saada, including the mistakes in compliance with the Rules of Engagement regarding the strike.

The of the Coalition expressed regret over the mistakes, extended its sympathies, condolences and solidarity to the families of the victims, and announced its acceptance of the results and findings of the JIAT.

It obliged to revise and enhance its Rules of Engagement, according to operational lessons learned, in order to guarantee non-recurrence of such incidents. It also assured that the victims would be compensated.

On August 9, a coalition airstrike hit a school bus in Yemen's northern province of Saada, killing 51, including 40 children.

has led other Arab countries in the war in that completed its third year in March in support of the Yemeni exiled government against Houthi militias.

--IANS

ahm/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)