JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Samsung struggles to make global strategy amid US-China trade war

Business Standard

Ex-MP CM Chouhan to head BJP membership campaign

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Thursday was appointed convenor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) membership drive.

The decision was taken at BJP President Amit Shah's meeting with national office-bearers and state party chiefs.

"Chouhan will be the convenor of the membership drive. Party leaders Dushyant Gautam, Suresh Pujari, Arun Chaturvedi and Shobha Surendranagar will assist him as co-convenors," BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav said.

The team would soon meet to decide dates and programmes for the drive, he added.

--IANS

bns/rs/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 16:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU