Ex-MP CM Chouhan to head BJP membership campaign

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Thursday was appointed convenor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) membership drive.
The decision was taken at BJP President Amit Shah's meeting with national office-bearers and state party chiefs.
"Chouhan will be the convenor of the membership drive. Party leaders Dushyant Gautam, Suresh Pujari, Arun Chaturvedi and Shobha Surendranagar will assist him as co-convenors," BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav said.
The team would soon meet to decide dates and programmes for the drive, he added.
--IANS
bns/rs/pcj
