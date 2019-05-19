Exit polls designed to promote Modi: Congress

-
Reacting to exit polls given out by various channels and others, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said on Sunday that these polls seem to have been designed to promote the Modi government, while the BJP said the these polls only reflected what opinion polls had already said.
"We do not know form where the pollsters have got these figures. We have travelled extensively during elections and the ground realities are different. We would prefer to wait for the results before commenting because exit polls have gone horribly wrong in the past," Tiwari said.
However, Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesman Rakesh Tripathi said the exit polls were reflective of the opinion polls. "The Congress should understand that their Rafale issue has flopped. The BJP will do better than what the exit polls are showing," said Tripathi.
Samajwadi Party spokesperson Juhie Singh said the exit polls were giving out "contradictory figures." "We know the SP-BSP alliance has done exceedingly well. The results will prove this," she said.
