NDA expected to win 9 seats in Haryana: IANS-CVOTER exit poll

The BJP-led is expected to win nine out of Haryana's 10 Lok Sabha seats, an IANS- exit poll showed on Sunday.

In the previous held in 2014, the BJP-led NDA had won seven Lok Sabha seats.

The exit polls comes after the seven phase-long 2019 ended on Sunday, with the final results slated to be announced on May 23.

According to the exit poll, the NDA is predicted to win nine seats out of 10 parliamentary constituencies of

On the other hand, the (UPA) is projected to win one seat in 2019 - the same number as in 2014.

Regional party, the (INLD), which had won two seats in 2014, is expected to lose its exisiting Lok Sabha seats.

Additionally, the vote share projection shows NDA having a greater share of 45.4 per cent, while that for UPA stands at 26.8 per cent, whereas the INLD had a vote share of 8.7 per cent.

--IANS

rv/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)