NDA expected to win 9 seats in Haryana: IANS-CVOTER exit poll

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to win nine out of Haryana's 10 Lok Sabha seats, an IANS-CVOTER exit poll showed on Sunday.

In the previous general elections held in 2014, the BJP-led NDA had won seven Lok Sabha seats.

The exit polls comes after the seven phase-long 2019 general elections ended on Sunday, with the final results slated to be announced on May 23.

According to the exit poll, the NDA is predicted to win nine seats out of 10 parliamentary constituencies of Haryana.

On the other hand, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is projected to win one seat in 2019 - the same number as in 2014.

Regional party, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), which had won two seats in 2014, is expected to lose its exisiting Lok Sabha seats.

Additionally, the vote share projection shows NDA having a greater share of 45.4 per cent, while that for UPA stands at 26.8 per cent, whereas the INLD had a vote share of 8.7 per cent.

First Published: Sun, May 19 2019. 19:58 IST

