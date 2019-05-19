Nearly 69% polling in Himachal (Fourth Lead)

Nearly 69 per cent of the over 53 lakh voters in turned out on Sunday to elect Members of Parliament for the state's four seats in the last phase of the general elections, officials said.

The turnout this time crossed the 2014 mark of 64.42 per cent polling.

Women turned out in strength in the rural areas of all four parliamentary constituencies - Shimla (reserved), Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra, said poll officials.

There were minor hiccups as the Electronic Voting Machines developed snags at some places. Three people involved in the election process lost their lives.

Shyam Saran Negi, a 102-year-old voter who also participated in the 1951-52 which was the country's first, cast his ballot at a picturesque hamlet in district.

"I have never missed an opportunity to vote," Negi told reporters in Kalpa, some 275 kms from the state capital.

A staunch believer in democracy, the centenarian never fails to cast his vote in any election, be it Lok Sabha, Assembly or panchayat polls.

So was Devi Das, 107, who casts his vote in gram panchayat Balhseena in Jhandutta area of district and Panjaki Devi, 98, in Sarkaghat in district.

Some 999 centenarians have been identified by the in the state.

Donning traditional dresses, voters in strength exercised their franchise at Tashigang, one of the country's highest polling stations located in Spiti at an altitude of 15,256 feet, close to the border.

The lone polling station has 49 voters. Interestingly, a turnout of 132 per cent was recorded there as poll officials too cast their votes, an told IANS.

Jai Ram Thakur, six-time and two-time former Ministers and and former Union and were among the prominent voters.

"There has been no report of any major delay in starting the poll process," told IANS here.

The main contest is between the and the

Forty five candidates, including a lone woman, were in the fray for the four seats.

With the electorate in the polls traditionally favouring the party at the helm in the state, these elections are being seen as a referendum on the state's 17-month-old BJP government.

The BJP wrested the state from the in December, 2017, winning 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly. The Congress won 21 seats, independents two and the won one.

While in Mandi, Kangra and Shimla, it's about steering his party to victory, in Hamirpur it is a battle of supremacy between the and his predecessor Dhumal, who has almost been marginalised in state after a humiliating defeat in the 2017 Assembly polls.

From Kangra, the largest Lok Sabha constituency in the state in terms of voters, the BJP has fielded Kishan Kapoor, 68, after dropping veteran Shanta Kumar, against two-time Congress Pawan Kajal, 44.

In the Shimla (reserved) seat, it is an ex-serviceman versus an ex-serviceman.

(retired), 78, is the Congress candidate against BJP nominee and former (IAF) Suresh Kashyap, 48.

In Hamirpur, Dhumal is trying to ensure a fourth term for his son Anurag Thakur, former chief of the state and national cricket bodies. Pitted against Thakur, 44, is ex- and five-time Congress

Sitting and the Chief Minister's confidant is seeking a second term from He is contesting against Congress greenhorn Ashray Sharma, who is the grandson of former Telecom Minister

Sukh Ram, a Congress veteran, had joined the BJP just before the Assembly elections, but defected back after his grandson was denied a ticket.

Ashray's father still remains in the saffron party and though he has not campaigned either for his son or for his party in these elections, his father is more than making up for it.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won all the four seats.

--IANS

vg/rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)