Chit fund scam: CBI summons two former ministers in Odisha

The has issued notices to two former ministers of (BJD) government for their alleged involvement in the multi-crore chit fund scam.

The investigating agency has summoned BJD MLAs and former ministers and for their alleged involvement with the Seashore chit fund scam.

While Sahoo was asked to depose on January 28, Nayak was asked to appear on January 30. However, Sahoo did not appear before the agency on Monday, said CBI sources.

said their leaders have not received any notice from CBI so far.

"We have come to know about the matter from the media. Our leaders have not received any notice from CBI so far," said Patra.

Earlier, several BJD leaders were arrested for their links with the chit fund scam. and MLAs Pravat Kumar Tripathy and Pravat Ranjan Biswal were arrested.

is one of the 44 ponzi companies in Odisha which came under the scanner of CBI following an order of the

--IANS

cd/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)