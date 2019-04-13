Facebook ships VR controllers with hidden messages

has accidentally shipped thousands of (VR) controllers with " egg" messages inscribed on internal components.

The messages on units have phrases like "This Space For Rent" and "The Masons Were Here," and some of the developer units have "Hi iFixit! We See You!" and "Big Brother Is Watching" inscribed internally, admitted Nate Mitchell, head of product.

"Unfortunately, some ' egg' labels meant for prototypes accidentally made it onto the for tens of thousands of Touch controllers," Mitchell tweeted on Friday.

"While I appreciate eggs, these were inappropriate and should have been removed. The integrity and functionality of the hardware were not compromised, and we've fixed our process to prevent it's happening again," said Mitchell, the of Oculus, the Facebook-owned company.

is set to launch two new VR products -- the $399 standalone system and the $399 PC-tethered S.

Built on the Rift platform, the new VR headset combines the built-in Oculus Insight tracking technology with the power of PC. Rift S features the same integrated audio system as Oculus Quest and Oculus Go, with a headphone jack that lets one use their own favourite headphones.

