Over 69% voter turnout in first phase: EC

The during the first phase of the seven-phase elections was recorded at 69.43 per cent in the 91 seats spread across 18 states and two Union Territories where polling took place on Thursday, the said on Friday.

In 2014 elections, the final was 66.44 per cent.

The poll panel said data from a few polling stations was still awaited as polling teams from some remote locations were yet to return, and that a slight variation in polling percentage was expected.

In terms of numbers, over 9.13 crore voters exercised their franchise out of the total 13.16 crore voters eligible to vote during the first phase. Among men, the was 72.12 per cent and among women, it was 71.93 per cent.

According to the data shared by the poll panel, the highest voting percentage was recorded in Lakshadweep (84.96 per cent), followed by (83.79 per cent) and (83.26 per cent).

recorded lowest voting percentage with 53.47 per cent voters turning out followed by 57.35 per cent voting in Jammu and Kashmir, and 59.89 per cent in Uttarakhand.

The poll panel said that 64.85 per cent voting was recorded in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 78.14 per cent in Andhra Pradesh, 62.69 per cent in Telangana, 78.19 per cent in Sikkim, 63.02 per cent in Mizoram, 83.12 per cent in Nagaland, 82.82 per cent in Manipur, 71.41 per cent in and 78.23 per cent in

recorded 63.88 per cent while in Maharashtra, 63.04 per cent voters exercised their franchise and recorded 65.8 per cent polling.

The 10 states and two Union Territories, where voting happened in all parliamentary constituencies, are (25), Telangana (17), (2), (2), Uttarakhand (5), (1), (1), (1), Lakshadweep (1), and (1).

Eight out of 80 seats in that voted on Thursday are Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Bijnor, Meerut and

The four parliamentary constituencies in that voted are Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Jamui. Cooch Behar and Alipurduar were two of West Bengal's 42 seats that also voted as well as 7 out of 48 in and two out of six in

--IANS

vv/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)