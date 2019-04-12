Lekhi failed to fulfil her promises: AAP

-
The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday released a "report card" of BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi in which it slammed the New Delhi lawmaker for not fulfilling her promises she made to the city in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
Speaking to the media while releasing the "report card", AAP leader Gopal Rai said the MP had hardly any relationship with work in the last five years, but she was way ahead in passing comments.
In her promises, she spoke about security, houses in place of slums, electricity and employment, Rai said. "All her promises turned out to be imaginary. In the last five years Lekhi did not say a word on either demonetisation, GST or sealing in Delhi," Rai said.
He also said the village adopted by Lekhi in the national capital had not seen any development in the past five years.
Rai said although people of Delhi gave all the seven seats during the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 to the BJP, "but the party and its leaders don't have any love for the people of Delhi. All the seven MPs of BJP have treated the city badly."
