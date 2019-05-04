Facebook shutting down group video chat app Bonfire

has decided to shut down a clone of the main Group video chat app called "Houseparty", which is a virtual hangout for its users in a group.

According to The Verge on Friday, the clone app called "Bonfire" which began testing in 2017, will stop working this month.

"In May, we'll be ending support for the Bonfire tests. We'll incorporate elements of what we learned into other current and future products," said in a statement.

The app began testing in in the fall of 2017.

The main app "Houseparty" is a synchronous Group video chat in which participants would open it up to see who else was already online and hang out with them online.

Facebook has been adding Group video chat features to its other platforms like and

