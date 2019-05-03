Former Goa RSS chief starts 'jhola' campaign

In a unique initiative, former RSS chief on Friday, started a 'jhola' campaign ahead of the May 19 bypoll, through which, the RSS leader, along with other leaders and workers of his regional party, Suraksha Manch, will "seek alms" as contribution for the ongoing election campaign.

The campaign started on Friday at the residence of Goa's first late Dayanand Bandodkar in Panaji, during which Yatin Kakodkar, the grandson of the first CM, contributed a cheque to the Suraksha Manch's election campaign.

"We urge people of Goa to contribute a minimum of Re 1 to the campaign. The 'bhiksha' will help us to sustain the campaign for the upcoming bypoll in Panaji," Velingkar said.

The former Goa RSS chief mentors the and has taken on the over failed promises made by late Manohar Parrikar, who Velingkar has also accused of corruption.

Over two decades as the state RSS chief, Velingkar is credited to have groomed top BJP leaders including former Manohar Parrikar, Union for AYUSH Shripad Naik, former and several others.

Velingkar, who makes his electoral debut on May 19 takes on Sidharth Kuncalienkar of the Congress, Atanasio Monserrate of the and of the Aam Aadmi Party for the bypoll.

