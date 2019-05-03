Trinamool seeks Arjun Singh's arrest

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress on Friday approached the state Chief Electoral Officer seeking immediate arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha candidate Arjun Singh for causing "disturbance" in the Bhatpara assembly constituency.
Bhatpara is slated to hold by-elections on May 19 as its then Trinamool MLA Singh crossed over to the BJP and got the saffron party's nomination for the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat.
His son Pawan Kumar Singh is fighting as the BJP contestant from Bhatpara.
Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee has pitched Madan Mitra, former Transport Minister of the state, as the party candidate for the by-poll.
"Only goons are roaming in Bhatpara. It is the only sensitive assembly constituency where Hindu-Muslim clash is going on continuously," Trinamool leader Madan Mitra told reporters.
He alleged that Arjun Singh has been opening fire using his pistol and giving shelter to goons.
He also accused Singh of instructing people to nab a police officer and beat him up.
One actress Mani Bhattacharya campaigning for Trinamool was subjected to lewd comments. The situation could have worsened had Trinamool party workers retaliated, the party said in their complaint.
Asked about the steps they want the CEO to take, Mitra said: "We demand Singh's arrest, his house to be searched and have submitted the names of 23 criminals, who have murder cases against them. We want their immediate arrest".
The CEO, special observer and police observer have assured immediate intervention, he said.
