Facebook sues New Zealand firm for Instagram fraud

In order to "protect the integrity" of its platform, social networking giant has sued a based fraud company that sold inauthentic likes, views and followers for posts and accounts for an undisclosed amount.

estimates that the company, Series Limited, run by Arend Nollen, and earned around $9.4 million through such bot operations that allowed users to buy between 50 and 2,000 fake likes for between $10 and $99 per week, The Verge reported on Friday.

The social networking giant filed a lawsuit in the against Series Limited, accusing the company of engaging and profiting in the sale of fake likes, views and followers on Instagram, violating Facebook's Terms of Use and Community Guidelines and violating the Californian "Computer Fraud" and "Abuse Act" for indulging into fake social engagement activities.

"By filing the lawsuit, we are sending a message that this kind of fraudulent activity is not tolerated on our services, and we will act to protect the integrity of our platform," Jessica Romero, at wrote in a blog-post.

Facebook says, previously it has not only warned the New Zealand-based company about their violations in writing, but also suspended accounts associated with the firm, despite which the company continued their illegal practices using a fake company name.

"Inauthentic activity has no place on our platform. That's why we devote significant resources to detecting and stopping this behaviour, including blocking the creation and use of fake accounts, and using to proactively find and remove inauthentic activity from Instagram," Romero added.

In March, Facebook sued many Chinese companies that were found to have been selling likes and followers on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and other social platforms, The Verge added.

