'Avengers: Endgame' rewrites record books in India

The star-studded film "Avengers: Endgame", which has Hollywood biggies like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, and suiting up as the world's favourite superheroes, minted a "historic" total of Rs 104.50 crore (net box office collection) in in just two days.

It released in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu across 2,845 screens in on Friday.

The Marvel Studios' film has taken the Indian box office by storm. According to the film's representatives, the movie collected Rs 61.19 crore (gross box office collection) and Rs 51.40 crore (net box office collection) on day two. Total for two days stands at Rs 124.40 crore gross box office collection (Rs 104.50 crore net box).

tweeted on Sunday: "'Avengers: Endgame' is rewriting record books. Puts up a historic total on Day 2. Eyes Rs 150 crore + weekend. No biggie from Hindi film industry has achieved the target so far."

Comparing it to filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus "Baahubali 2", Adarsh wrote: "'Baahubali 2' (Hindi) rewrote the rules of the game exactly two years ago. Almost everyone felt that the records attained by the film will remain unchallenged for a long, long time. But 'Avengers: Endgame' is challenging it right now."

"'Avengers: Endgame' shatters the myth that a massive screen count is the key to collect big numbers on Day 1/weekend. 'Avengers: Endgame' has released in 2,845 screens, but its occupancy is much, much higher than Hindi biggies that open in 4,000+ screens," he added.

"Avengers: Endgame", the 22nd film of Marvel Cinematic Universe, marks the end of an era that revolved around mighty heroes like Iron Man, the Hulk and America. It is helmed by the Russo Brothers -- and

During a press tour, when IANS asked whether "Avengers: Endgame" will be Jeremy Renner's last Marvel movie, he said: "I don't know. I feel like there is never a last thing in Marvel. Marvel is a giant universe of storytelling. I don't believe there is ever a finish line. So, I would say no."

