Actor Jessie Lawrence Ferguson dead

Ferguson, known for his role as a in the 1991 hit film " N The Hood", has died. He was 76.

Jessie's son confirmed the news, saying the breathed his last on Friday at their home in Palmdale, California, reports tmz.com.

The reported that found his father in his bed with the TV on and that he seemed to be healthy in the days leading up to his death.

"He was a strong, beautiful and intelligent black man and he wanted the best for his son and all people," said.

According to law enforcement, it was a natural death and nothing suspicious was found at the scene. However, the cause of the death is yet to be confirmed.

--IANS

sim/nn/mr

