Fani to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm in 24 hrs

Cyclonic storm Fani over southeast is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next six hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours as it moves towards India's eastern coast, the said on Monday.

Fani moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 18 kmph in last six hours and lay centred at about 810 km east-southeast of Chennai and 950 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), the (IMD) said.

It is very likely to move northwestwards till May 1 and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards towards the

Fishermen along the Puducherry, and south coasts are advised to venture into the sea only till May 1, those on the north coast during May 1-3 and those of Odisha and coasts from May 2 onwards.

Those who are out in deep sea in the above areas have been advised to return to the coasts.

--IANS

vj/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)