Official assesses preparedness for cyclone 'Fani'

on Monday took stock of the situation arising out of the cyclonic storm 'Fani' that has been intensifying in the in southeast in a (NCMC) meeting here, a statement said.

The meeting followed directions from who is closely monitoring the situation, said the statement.

The will again meet on Tuesday to take stock of the situation as 'Fani' has been gaining strength in the southeast and is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday.

"During the meeting, officers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and confirmed their full preparedness to deal with any emerging situation arising out of the cyclonic storm.

"The state governments have adequately warned fishermen not to venture into the sea and highlighted that there is a seasonal ban on fishing in sea up to June 14 due to breeding season," said the statement.

After a request by the states, the (MHA) assured them of releasing in advance the first instalment of the (SDRF), added the statement.

Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and attended the meeting through video conference. Senior officers from the Central ministries and concerned agencies were also in attendance.

According to India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast, 'Fani' is at present located at 880 kms southeast of Chennai and is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by April 30. The storm will continue to move northwest till May 1 and thereafter recurve northeastwards gradually.

"The government is keeping a close watch on the impact on states on the eastern coast. (NDRF) and have been put on high alert and are coordinating with state government authorities. They have prepositioned themselves adequately," the statement said.

Regular warnings have been issued since April 25 to fishermen not to venture into the sea and asking those at sea to return to the coast, said the statement, adding that the IMD has been issuing three-hourly bulletins with latest forecast to all the concerned states.

