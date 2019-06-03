Brazilian police to probe Neymar's video release

Police in plan to investigate Brazilian soccer star for publishing intimate images of a woman who accused him of rape, officials have said.

In Brazil, it is a crime punishable by one to five years in prison to offer, share, sell, distribute or publish images and/or videos with sexual content without the consent of the victim.

The said in a statement on Sunday that it would look into "the alleged posting of a video by Neymar" to his account in which he revealed to his nearly 120 million followers conversations with the woman, reports news.

Among the materials released were messages exchanged between March and May with the alleged victim and intimate photos of her.

The images, however, were edited to digitally blur her private parts, as well as times and names.

confirmed that he has other videos sent by the woman but has not released them.

In offences like this prison sentence could be increased if it is motivated by revenge or humiliation after a sexual relationship.

Neymar on Sunday reached Granja Comary training complex in Teresopolis ahead of the Copa America.

A was seen waiting at the complex, news reported. However, it was not clear if the police presence was due to the Neymar case.

Late on Friday, the Saint Germain star was accused of sexual assault by a young Brazilian woman, who alleged that he raped her at a hotel after they met on and he paid for her to travel to the French capital.

The woman filed a criminal complaint on May 31 at a station, alleging that the occurred in last month.

The woman, whose identity has not been revealed, said in the complaint that she got in touch with Neymar via and they began to exchange messages.

She claimed Neymar invited her to Paris and that one of his associates arranged airplane tickets and a place for her to stay.

She said she arrived in Paris on May 15 and stayed at the Hotel Sofitel Paris Arc Du Triomphe, where Neymar came to meet her at around 8 p.m. in an apparently intoxicated state.

"They began to talk and caress one another, however at a certain point, Neymar became aggressive and, through violence had sexual relations against the victim's will," the complaint published by UOL and GloboEsporte said.

The footballer's father, Neymar da Silva Santos, has claimed during a television program that his son was the victim of an extortion attempt by the woman making the allegations.

--IANS

aak/in

