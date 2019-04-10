Favre-Leuba names CS Santosh as brand ambassador

-
India's no. 1 off-road racer, CS Santosh was on Wednesday announced the brand ambassador of a luxury Swiss brand.
Favre-Leuba is the second oldest luxury Swiss watch brand. Santosh was named the brand ambassador for Favre-Leuba's Raider Sea Sky timepieces.
"I consider this to be a very exciting collaboration and their belief of breaking new barriers aligns very well with my personal mantra in life," Santosh said in a statement.
