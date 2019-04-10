JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Sports

HC to hear plea against Mehbooba, Omar on Friday

MTNL paid March salaries from internal accruals: CMD

Business Standard

Favre-Leuba names CS Santosh as brand ambassador

IANS  |  New Delhi 

India's no. 1 off-road racer, CS Santosh was on Wednesday announced the brand ambassador of a luxury Swiss brand.

Favre-Leuba is the second oldest luxury Swiss watch brand. Santosh was named the brand ambassador for Favre-Leuba's Raider Sea Sky timepieces.

"I consider this to be a very exciting collaboration and their belief of breaking new barriers aligns very well with my personal mantra in life," Santosh said in a statement.

--IANS

dm/pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 10 2019. 14:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU