Fewer Britons choosing EU countries for holidays

Fewer Britons have booked a summer holiday inside the (EU) this year amid continuing uncertainty, according to leading firm

In a statement on Sunday, the firm said almost half (48 per cent) of the holidays it sold up until the end of February were to non-EU destinations, up 10 per cent on last year, the reported.

Despite this, the firm says is still its most popular destination.

- through which 19 million people book holidays each year - said after Spain, had proved the most popular destination for its holiday-makers, accounting for a quarter of its flight-only bookings so far.

The company said that was also "faring well" with package bookings to the country double that of last year, with flight-only bookings up four-fold.

said it was still too early to tell the impact on bookings of the UK's exit from the EU being delayed to the end of October.

But he said there was "little doubt that the prolonged uncertainty around the manner and timing of Britain's exit from the EU has led many customers to press pause on their holiday plans for this summer".

