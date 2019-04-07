Israel denies hackers' voter registry breach claim

The claim by hackers that they had broken into the database of Israeli voters, just days before the parliamentary elections, has been dismissed by Israeli officials, a media report said.

will go to the polls on Tuesday to elect the 21st "Knesset", or Parliament.

Hackers on Saturday claimed they had stolen information on millions of Israelis after breaking into the voter registry.

But the country's said they had no evidence of a hack, and critics dismissed the hackers' claims saying the data displayed was from another data leak in 2006, newspaper reported on Sunday.

It has now become a routine for thousands of hackers around the world to target Israel-based web sites on April 7, which has come to be known as "opIsrael," said the report.

The attacks are ostensibly organised by international hacking group Anonymous, it added.

--IANS

gb/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)